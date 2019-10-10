PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins, the Peduto administration and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh have reached an agreement they say will increase investments in the Lower Hill District including affordable housing at the former Civic Arena redevelopment site.
The agreement, which builds on a previous Community Collaboration and Implementation Plan with the Penguins, will provide for a mixed-use development and parking garage and longer-term guarantees for affordable housing that will be developed by Hill District development group Intergen, which is overseeing the development of the residential part of the plan. The preliminary phase of plans from Intergen are scheduled to be voted on at Thursday afternoon's URA meeting.
