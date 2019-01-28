Mercer County district attorney files resignation effective Feb. 1

The Mercer County district attorney is resigning after he was convicted on several criminal charges.
Miles Karson was convicted earlier this month on charges including hindering prosecution and obstruction of government functions.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: District attorney will go to trial on charges of obstructing justice in cases involving his lover
His last day will be Friday.
