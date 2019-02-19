0 Metal detectors used after kindergartner brings loaded gun to school

PITTSBURGH - A loaded gun was brought inside a Pittsburgh elementary school Monday.

It wasn't found until after school when another student told a bus driver that someone had a gun.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

The children were not required to go through the metal detectors at Pittsburgh Faison Elementary School in Homewood.

School officials said the kindergarten student had the loaded gun, with the safety on, in his backpack inside his locker. Officials told Channel 11 that parents got a notice from the district's phone system.

Security was noticeably beefed up outside the school Tuesday. Channel 11 watched from a distance as Pittsburgh police and school police parked out front.

WPXI'S Mike Holden spoke with parents about how they're talking to their kids about the changes for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

As students were dropped off by their loved ones, a large line formed out in front of the elementary school. School officials made all students ages 5 to 11 get their backpacks checked for weapons and walk through a metal detector.

TRENDING NOW:

For some parents, the sight today was too much.

“It was crazy. Like my kid felt scared going to the school now. I could tell by looking at my 6-year-old, he was scared,” parent Angeline Swanger said.

Other parents said unfortunately, it's the new normal.

“If you are talking about the safety and everything that’s been going on, you should have been doing that a while. I’ll go, if that’s what you think is going to keep the children safe. We should be more proactive, not reactive,” parent Miss El said.

Channel 11 is working to find out if the child's parents will be charged.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.