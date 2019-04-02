Mice infestation found at local restaurant, health department says

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Homestead restaurant.
According to inspectors, they found a mouse infestation at Me Lyng on 8th Avenue.
Inspectors also discovered a mouse nesting in boxes of noodles, a live mouse running along a basement wall and takeout containers that looked like mice had chewed on them.
The restaurant's manager told Channel 11 it's hired an exterminator and the restaurant will be reinspected Monday.
