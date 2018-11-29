Miscommunication triggers Hazmat scare at UPMC McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - There was a scare Thursday at UPMC McKeesport after reports that a patient had been exposed to a suspicious substance.
Channel 11 has confirmed that wasn't the case, but hospital workers could be seen going in and out of an inflatable tent setup outside.
Allegheny County officials told Channel 11 this was a bit of miscommunication.
Earlier in the day, there was a patient having a respiratory problem at Kane Community Center, who was transported to the hospital where he did.
At the same time, there were reports that an unknown substance was coming from the vents at Kane, so they called and asked for a Hazmat consult.
Both of the issues were reported to UPMC as being connected, so the hospital setup a decontamination station.
Staff followed protocol and rinsed off outside.
Operations returned to normal at the hospital shortly afterwards.
