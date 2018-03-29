  • Missing 15-year-old found safe

    Updated:

    TARENTUM, Pa. - UPDATE 8:15 P.M.

    She has been found safe.

    PREVIOUS STORY:

    Police in Allegheny County are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

    According to the Tarentum Borough Police Department's Facebook page, Mya Hubbard has been entered as a missing person.

    There is no information about where or when she was last seen.

    If you have any information, contact police at (724) 224-1515 or call 911.

