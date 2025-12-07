PREVIEW: Penguins head to Texas to face off against Dallas Stars

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Deep in the heart of Texas, the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-5) will try to win their third in a row, but will have to beat one of the best in the Western Conference to do so. The Penguins visit the Dallas Stars (19-5-5) at American Airlines Arena.

The Penguins are a solid underdog according to the FanDuel oddsmakers, going off on the money line at +138. The research department laid out prop bets on several games, too.

The Penguins have won four of five games but were scrambled by the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, yet pulled out a controversial 4-3 win. Evgeni Malkin scored with 2:43 remaining, but Tampa Bay’s tying goal with 50 seconds remaining was disallowed after the NHL Situation Room ruled there was a handpass.

As issue was the nature of the handpass, as Brandon Hagel put his hands up to stop a rim-around puck on the glass from hitting him in the face. The puck hit Hagel’s gloves and deflected to a Tampa Bay teammate, keeping possession.

