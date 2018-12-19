NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE: Donald Presto has been found in Morris Township, where his car was in a ditch, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pennsylvania State Police in Washington County are working to locate an 83-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night from North Franklin Township.
Donald Presto went missing from Main Street, police said. The last contact anyone had with him was just before 9 p.m.
Presto is diabetic and has not taken his medications, police said.
Presto is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with silver buckles, khaki pants and black shoes.
Authorities said Presto was driving a dark gray 2007 Ford Five Hundred with Pennsylvania license plate DCW8177.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Colorado child, wife killer Chris Watts receiving love letters from women admirers
- 6 Pittsburgh Steelers named to AFC Pro Bowl team
- Police investigating second attempted child luring by man wearing Santa suit
- VIDEO: Man hit with rock and robbed while walking his dog
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}