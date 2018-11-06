MISSING PERSON: Pittsburgh police asking for help finding 78-year-old Shirley Watson

PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.
Shirley Watson was last seen Sunday in Bellvue, and police said she frequently visits East Liberty and Oakland.
On Sunday, she was wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Bureau at 412 323 7141.
