MISSING PERSON: Pittsburgh police asking for help finding 78-year-old Shirley Watson

    PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

    Shirley Watson was last seen Sunday in Bellvue, and police said she frequently visits East Liberty and Oakland.

    On Sunday, she was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Bureau at 412 323 7141.

