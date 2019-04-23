WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Police in West Mifflin are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 24.
Brianna Shumard has dark har and police said she weighs about 130 pounds.
No other details have been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver killed when tractor-trailer overturns onto his car on Steubenville Pike
- 16-year-old boy sought after girl shot in face at apartment
- Sen. Maureen Walsh apologizes for remarks about nurses in rural hospitals 'playing cards'
- VIDEO: Woman's ex-boyfriend accused of hiding in attic for 3 weeks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}