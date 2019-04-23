  • Police searching for 17-year-old last seen in February

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Police in West Mifflin are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 24.

    Brianna Shumard has dark har and police said she weighs about 130 pounds. 

    No other details have been released by police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.

