SOUTH PARK, Pa. - Rescuers are on scene where a car was found flipped onto its roof in a creek bed.
Emergency officials confirmed to Channel 11 that a missing 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's was found dead inside the vehicle.
Chopper 11 was over the scene as a large group of law enforcement descended on the area near Cochran Mill Road and Snowden Road in South Park Township.
It's not clear at this point how the vehicle flipped over.
