  • 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer's found dead

    NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Rescuers say the missing woman was found dead Tuesday in a creek bed in South Park Township. Her car had flipped over.

    RELATED: Missing woman found dead in overturned car in creek bed

    Georgeanne Faison had Alzheimer's disease and was last in contact with her family overnight.

    She is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Kia Soul with Pennsylvania license plate DCB4037.

    If you have seen Georgeanne Faison please call 412-823-1111.

