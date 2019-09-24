NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - Rescuers say the missing woman was found dead Tuesday in a creek bed in South Park Township. Her car had flipped over.
Georgeanne Faison had Alzheimer's disease and was last in contact with her family overnight.
She is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Kia Soul with Pennsylvania license plate DCB4037.
If you have seen Georgeanne Faison please call 412-823-1111.
