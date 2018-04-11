0 State police find missing Latrobe woman's burned-out car in park

LATROBE, Pa. - UPDATE 2:27 P.M.

The vehicle belonging to a missing Westmoreland County woman was found burned in a park, according to state police.

Cassandra Gross was reported missing Tuesday, three days after her mother last heard from her.

State police said Gross’ Mitsubishi Outlander was found near railroad tracks in Twin Lakes Park Tuesday evening. It was burning at the time it was discovered, police said.

Someone from a train company spotted the vehicle on fire and called police.

Investigators have not released any additional information.

UPDATE 1:25 P.M.

State police have found the car belonging to Cassandra Gross. Channel 11 is getting an update from state police at 2 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY

State police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Westmoreland County.

Cassandra Edlyn Gross, 51, from Edgewater Village in Latrobe, was last heard from Saturday when she spoke to someone on the telephone around 3:30 p.m., state police said.

"I think something bad has happened to her," said Kathie Gross, her mother.

She told Channel 11 her daughter's phone was dead the day after she spoke to her and she got increasingly worried when Cassandra's father went by her house Monday morning to let the dog out.

"When he went over at 10 a.m., she wasn't there and the dog wasn't there, and that's not like her to not call and say, 'I'm taking the dog, I'm taking the day off,'" her mother said.

Investigators said her vehicle, a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with Pennsylvania registration tag HLP 1411, is also missing.

"Her dog was found loose on the side of the road in Beatty and she would never be anywhere without the dog," Kathie Gross said.

She told Channel 11 she thinks a man her daughter dated may know more about the disappearance, claiming he stalked her and made constant threats.

"I know he did something to her," Kathie Gross said. "She wouldn't get a PFT because he said he had a hit list and he would kill her."

State police urge anyone with information about the missing woman to call 911.

