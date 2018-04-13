LATROBE, Pa. - While police investigate the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, her family and friends are holding onto hope.
Tonight on 11 at 11, she explains the last moments she shared with her best friend and the hope to get answers in her friends disappearance.
The Westmoreland County woman was last seen over the weekend.
RELATED HEADLINE: Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend
Her dog was found wandering on the side of the road.
Wednesday, police found her burned out car at a park.
Family members are passing out flyers all over Latrobe.
Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke to Gross' best friend, who is the last person that saw her alive.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Tell my mom that I love her if I die,' teen pleads as van seat fatally crushes him
- Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend
- High winds blow roof off car wash, 1 person hospitalized
- VIDEO: Man in life vest carrying BB gun causes scare in Beaver County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}