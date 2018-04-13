  • Missing woman's friend last one to see her, recounts their time together

    LATROBE, Pa. - While police investigate the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, her family and friends are holding onto hope.

    The Westmoreland County woman was last seen over the weekend.

    Police search home of missing Latrobe woman's boyfriend

    Her dog was found wandering on the side of the road.

    Wednesday, police found her burned out car at a park.

    Family members are passing out flyers all over Latrobe.  

    Channel 11's Michele Newell spoke to Gross' best friend, who is the last person that saw her alive.

