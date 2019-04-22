NEW EAGLE, Pa. - Crews removed a car from the Monongahela River Monday, nearly 48 hours after it rolled in.
Channel 11 has learned a teenage driver had taken his parents' car to meet a friend Saturday night. He said he put the car in park, but then when he got out he heard a loud noise and the car began rolling backward.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Surveillance video from a nearby home showed the teen chasing the car, while his friends apparently pulled out their phones to record what was happening.
The car ended up completely submerged about 100 feet from shore. Initially attempts to remove the car were unsuccessful, but Monday afternoon crews brought in a heavy-duty tow truck and were able to get the car out of the water.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 people killed in wrong-way crash on Route 65 identified
- Woman's ex-boyfriend accused of hiding in attic for 3 weeks
- 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
- RAW VIDEO: Person dressed as Easter bunny gets into brawl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}