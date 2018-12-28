  • Fire at scrap yard sends black smoke into air

    MONONGAHELA, Pa. - A fire at a scrap yard in Washington County sent black plumes of smoke into the air Friday morning.

    The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. at Monongahela Iron and Metal Company on Main Street in Monongahela.

    The fire was contained to a dumpster, however, there were tires in the dumpster that burned causing the thick smoke.

    A Hazmat team was at the scrap yard to ensure no pollutants got into the river.

