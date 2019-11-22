ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A busy road in Ross Township that’s been closed for months because of a landslide could soon reopen.
Channel 11’s News exchange partners at TribLIVE reported that, according to officials, work to reopen Reis Run Road is expected to be completed by mid-December.
Reis Run Road was shut down after the May 31 landslide that also led to a home being condemned. That home was demolished in October.
See the before and after of the demolition:
Repairs were delayed because Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said debris could not be removed from the road without the hillside failing. In addition, PennDOT had to wait to get approval from a judge to access the private property.
