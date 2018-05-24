  • More mistreated animals allegedly found at home humane officers have visited repeatedly

    Updated:

    Humane officers responded Thursday to a Washington County home with which they’re very familiar for yet another report of mistreated animals.

    In a house a judge ordered torn down because it was in such poor condition, they found 15 to 20 cats and kittens.

    Watch 11 at 11 as we work to learn why the home is a persistent problem and what charges the owners face.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    More mistreated animals allegedly found at home humane officers have…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Barges break loose on Monongahela River

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 1 person injured after car crashes into store

  • Headline Goes Here

    New search warrant details revealed in teacher's murder case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Red Nose Day: Star-Studded Night of TV Benefits Kids in Need