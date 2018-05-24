More mistreated animals allegedly found at home humane officers have visited repeatedly

Humane officers responded Thursday to a Washington County home with which they’re very familiar for yet another report of mistreated animals.
In a house a judge ordered torn down because it was in such poor condition, they found 15 to 20 cats and kittens.
Watch 11 at 11 as we work to learn why the home is a persistent problem and what charges the owners face.
TRENDING NOW:
- Amazon Alexa recorded private conversation, sent it to random contact, woman says
- 2 bridges closed after barges break loose on Monongahela River
- Adult babysitter accused of sexually assaulting young child
- RAW VIDEO: Migrant shot and killed by border agent
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}