More schools pushing back start times

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Peters Township School District is pushing back school start times to help students get more rest.
District officials tells Channel 11’s Cara Sapida they made the decision for the 2018 school year, after reviewing a ton of research.
Related Headlines
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., we're sitting down with administrators to find out how a creative solution from the Transportation Department will let students gain 30 minutes of rest while only pushing back the start time by 15 minutes.
Sapida spoke to Washington School District officials Tuesday about their plans to push back start times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 8 injured when vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon
- Police officer put on leave after video showing use of force goes viral
- 'Tick explosion' coming this summer, expert warns
- RAW VIDEO: Passenger being removed from flight
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}