  • More schools pushing back start times

    Updated:

    PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Peters Township School District is pushing back  school start times to help students get more rest.

    District officials tells Channel 11’s Cara Sapida they made the decision for the 2018 school year, after reviewing a ton of research.

    Related Headlines

    Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., we're sitting down with administrators to find out how a creative solution from the Transportation Department will let students gain 30 minutes of rest while only pushing back the start time by 15 minutes.

    Sapida spoke to Washington School District officials Tuesday about their plans to push back start times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    More schools pushing back start times

  • Headline Goes Here

    Legendary high school football coach hired by different district after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Animal shelter, rescue organization facing long list of citations

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 1 hurt in Washington County crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-70 westbound reopens after multi-vehicle crash