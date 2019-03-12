PITTSBURGH - A recall has been announced for chicken fried rice products canned in Pennsylvania.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Choice Canning Company Inc., out of Pittston, is recalling the products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The product contains milk, which is not listed, according to the USDA.
The chicken fried rice products were produced on Feb. 13, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]
- 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/13/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/13/2020 on the label.
- 22 oz. printed polybag of “FUSIA Asian Inspirations, Chicken Fried Rice, Complete Skillet Meal,” with a packaging date of 2/19/2019, and a Best if Used By date of 08/19/2020 on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-45217” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
