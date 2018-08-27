More unrest in the Westmoreland Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENSBURG, Pa. - There's ,ore unrest in the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jonathan Held's new captain was found guilty Monday after not showing up at a hearing where he was cited by Pennsylvania State Police.
Channel 11 is looking into why, and what county leaders are saying about it, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m..
This comes while the sheriff reinstated his other top deputy, Chief Patricia Fritz, who is still not allowed back on county property.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead, including gunman, after shooting at video game competition in Jacksonville
- Jacksonville shooting: What we know about the victims
- Husband reveals baby's gender using voice of wife's late father
- VIDEO: Mother charged after 4 children found home alone in empty house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}