    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Morgantown Police are investigating after a woman was found dead along University Avenue Friday morning.

    Police said a staff member of the Lutheran Campus Ministry found 34-year-old Elizabeth Ann Leo behind the chapel near the intersection of University Avenue and Hough Street.

    Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine how Leo died.

