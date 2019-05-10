MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Morgantown Police are investigating after a woman was found dead along University Avenue Friday morning.
Police said a staff member of the Lutheran Campus Ministry found 34-year-old Elizabeth Ann Leo behind the chapel near the intersection of University Avenue and Hough Street.
Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine how Leo died.
