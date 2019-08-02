  • Mother caught on video driving with child on her lap

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - A woman caught on video driving with a child on her lap and appearing to use her cellphone is facing charges, police said.

    Mary Campagna, 29, was arrested Thursday at a home in West Mifflin after the incident, which was noticed on Duquesne Boulevard.

    Police said it was Campagna’s daughter who was on her lap in the car. The girl is 2 years old.

    A car seat was found on a porch of the home where police went to arrest Campagna, authorities said.

    Campagna faces charges including endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving and driving with an expired license. She was released from jail Friday morning.

    The girl was left in the care of her father.

