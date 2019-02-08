0 Mother fighting to get man who kidnapped, assaulted daughter out of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - A local family is demanding answers after Target 11 exclusively broke news that a Virginia man convicted in the kidnapping of a Pittsburgh 13-year-old girl is out of jail and living just a few miles from her family home.

Scott Tyree served 17 years in federal prison in North Carolina on federal sex charges.

Target 11 found out he was released early to a halfway house on the Boulevard of the Allies, just minutes away from Kozakiewicz's childhood home in Crafton.

Her mother tells us she was shocked to hear the news.

"We never in our wildest dreams thought that he would be in Pittsburgh," Mary Kozakiewicz told Target 11's Rick Earle. "That's unconscionable."

Tyree took Kozakiewicz from that home when she was 13 years old. Investigators say he brought her to his home in Virginia and sexually assaulted her. She was rescued by federal agents days later.

Mary Kozakiewicz told us she knew Tyree would eventually be a free man. She says she just didn't know it would be this soon, or that the Bureau of Prisons would transfer him to a Pittsburgh location.

"We are the victims," she said. "We're not the perpetrators. And we are being victimized yet again."

Mary Kozakiewicz says news of Tyree leaving prison has put the family in a prison of its own.

Since we broke the news of Tyree's release to Pittsburgh, Target 11 has been trying to track down why he would be moved to the city where his crime started.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh said federal inmates are typically released in the jurisdiction where they are prosecuted. They told us the family got an email notification in January of 2018. The Kozakiewiczs tell us they never saw an email and could not track one down, but Mary Kozakiewicz says she could have gotten an email and missed it.

She's now working with lawmakers and advocacy groups to get Tyree, who's originally from California and has no known ties to Pittsburgh, relocated.

"The rules don't say he has to live in my backyard and that's my issue," said Mary Kozakiewicz. "Put him somewhere else far, far away."

Target 11 has reached out to lawmakers who tell us they are looking into this. Tyree is set for release here in Pittsburgh in April. We'll continue to track down answers about this release policy and update you as we learn more.

