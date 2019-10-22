CHARLEROI, Pa. - A high-ranking member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club has been arrested and charged in a bar beating.
Michael Barringer is accused of ordering the beating of a former club member that prosecutors said nearly killed the man.
Channel 11 has extensively covered the attempted homicide case that seven suspects have been arrested in.
In April, Charleroi police were called to the Slovak Club for man who was unconscious and bleeding.
Surveillance video showed a group of men filed into the bar before the beating. It was over in minutes, but prosecutors said the victim spent seven weeks in the hospital and nearly died.
How prosecutors said Barringer orchestrated the beating and what he allegedly did to try to keep the case out of the courtroom, on 11 News at 6.
