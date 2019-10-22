WASHINGTON - Actress Lori Loughlin, known for portraying Aunt Becky on Full House, is facing more charges along with nearly a dozen other parents for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal, according to NBC News.
NBC reports a grand jury in the District of Massachusetts filed the additional charges. The charges allege that the defendants conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to get their kids into the school.
In exchange for the bribes, university employees allegedly marked down the defendants' children as athletic recruits, according to court papers.
Loughlin and her husband are charged with agreeing to pay a half million dollars to increase the chances of their daughters getting into USC.
