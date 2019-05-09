  • Motorcyclist killed after crashing off I-279

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A man was killed when his motorcycle crashed off Interstate 279 early Thursday morning in Franklin Park.

    Douglas Regrut, 28, of Wexford, was traveling north in the area of the I-279 and Interstate 79 split when he lost control of the motorcycle, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

    The motorcycle went onto the shoulder of the road and slid along the guiderail. Regrut was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

