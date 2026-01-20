Steelers in-person interview with Mike McCarthy scheduled

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their in-person interview with former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

McCarthy, 62 was the ninth candidate to be positively identified to be part of the Steelers coaching search. He is by the far the oldest, only the second former NFL head coach, and the third offensive-minded coach out of the group.

He is also the third to get an in-person interview. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is interviewing with the team on Tuesday and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is also expected to interview. Five others remain viable candidates, and could join that list of in-person interviews, and the Steelers could also increase the list of initial candidates.

