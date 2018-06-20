Moving hillside bringing trees down, threatening homes

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A landslide in a Washington County neighborhood is threatening four homes.
Four homes in the Majestic Hills neighborhood in North Strabane Township are in danger.
Our crew could see trees on the hillside progressively leaning further forward as the hillside moved.
Forest Lane in the Majestic Hills neighborhood closed because of a landslide. This is in North Strabane Twp., Washington Co. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KBKmnYfJ4Q— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 20, 2018
