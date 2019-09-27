PITTSBURGH - Mylan has agreed to pay $30 million in a settlement tied to its failure to tell investors about a Justice Department investigation into whether the company overcharged Medicaid for the EpiPen.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that Mylan NV classified the EpiPen as a “generic” drug under the Medicaid drug rebate program. This led to the pharmaceutical company paying much lower rebates to the government than if the EpiPen had been classified as a “branded” drug.
Mylan had disclosed in July that it had reached an agreement-in-principle with the SEC on the matter. The company said in a statement Friday that it neither admits nor denies the SEC’s allegations.
