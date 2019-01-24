Native American elder shares his side of confrontation with high school student in new interview

The Native American elder in the center of a confrontation with a high school student will tell his side of the story on the "Today Show" Thursday.
Nathan Phillips will be talking in response Nick Sandmann, who spoke to the Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie Wednesday.
Sandmann was seen in the video wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while appearing to grin close to the face of Nathan Phillips, who sang and played a drum during an Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, D.C.
During the interview, Sandmann shared his account of what happened and said he was not “disrespectful.” He also said the encounter occurred after another incident which was not shown in the initial video clip.
“In hindsight, I wish we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing,” Sandmann told Guthrie.
