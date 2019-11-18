  • NBA and former Pitt basketball player's father shot to death in Wilkinsburg

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital and a man was arrested after a shooting overnight in Wilkinsburg, police said.

    Dilon Bartifay, 32, was arrested after officers found a 46-year-old man had been shot on Center Street.

    The victim, Gregory Blair, was taken to the hospital where he later died from the gunshot. A source confirms to Channel 11 that Gregory Blair is the father of NBA and Pitt basketball star DeJuan Blair. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    💔💔💔💔 RIP DAD DAMN MAN!!! LIFE IS F***** UP!!! IM SCARED FOR LIFE!!!

    Police said Blair was arguing with Bartifay when he shot him and walked away.

    Bartifay was charged with criminal homicide.

    Investigators said they identified Bartifay using security camera footage.

