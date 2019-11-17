0 Roberto Clemente's wife, Vera, dies at 78

Vera Clemente, the widow of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, has died at the age of 78, according to the team.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Vera Clemente, the widow of the great Roberto Clemente and a cherished member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball family. pic.twitter.com/ol23iJPP70 — Pirates (@Pirates) November 17, 2019

Many around the world of baseball, including the Major League Baseball's official Spanish Twitter account, have reacted to the news that Vera Clemente passed away Saturday.

Vera Cristina Zabala de Clemente, viuda de Roberto Clemente, ha fallecido en el día de hoy. Lamentamos la gran pérdida de la familia Clemente. pic.twitter.com/HrkPXqOroa — LasMayores (@LasMayores) November 16, 2019

The governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, also tweeted her condolences for the family.

Me uno al dolor de la familia de doña Vera Cristina Zabala, viuda de nuestra estrella, Roberto Clemente. Vera trabajó por velar que el legado de Clemente perdurara, orgullo de todos los puertorriqueños. Que descanse en paz. — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) November 16, 2019

Translated, her tweet reads: "I join the pain of the family of Mrs. Vera Cristina Zabala, widow of our star, Roberto Clemente. Vera worked to ensure that Clemente's legacy will last, pride of all Puerto Ricans. Rest in peace."

This comes just weeks after she was hospitalized in reportedly delicate health.

Vera Clemente is survived by three sons: Roberto Clemente Jr., Luis Clemente and Roberto Enrique.

The Pirates confirmed the sad news, and owner Bob Nutting released a statement regarding Vera Clemente's death:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Vera Clemente, the widow of the great Roberto Clemente and a cherished member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball family. "Vera epitomized grace, dignity and strength in the wake of heartbreaking tragedy and loss. Following Roberto's passing, Vera raised their three sons into outstanding men, while also working tirelessly to ensure her and her husband's shared vision of compassion, service and love of others lived on forever. "Vera was an amazing ambassador for the Pirates organization, our city, the game of baseball and their beloved Puerto Rico. It is with very heavy hearts that we send our condolences to Roberto Jr., Luis, Enrique and the entire Clemente family. May they find comfort in knowing that Vera and Roberto are together once again."

MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred also released a statement following Vera's passing.

Rob Manfred released a statement on the passing of Vera Clemente, wife of legendary Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente via MLBPR: pic.twitter.com/oFR0soXEnz — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) November 17, 2019

