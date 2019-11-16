  • Primanti's offers Maurkice Pouncey a job on Twitter, Pouncey responds

    By: Hunter Homistek

    PITTSBURGH - This interaction between Maurkice Pouncey and Primanti's is just ... so Pittsburgh. It's gorgeous.

    Via Twitter, Primanti's offered Pouncey a job as the bouncer (or is it pouncer?) at its original Strip District location for the next three weeks. The job is totally not related to the three-week suspension Pouncey will serve for his involvement in a late-game brawl against the Browns and Myles Garrett, the restaurant chain said.

    “The job of protecting [Mason Rudolph], I mean… the Strip District Primanti Bros. is bigger than any game,” said Toni Haggerty, the Strip District Primanti’s manager, in a press release. “We take it seriously and will only hire the best.”

    Pouncey is down.

