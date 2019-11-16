PITTSBURGH - This interaction between Maurkice Pouncey and Primanti's is just ... so Pittsburgh. It's gorgeous.
Via Twitter, Primanti's offered Pouncey a job as the bouncer (or is it pouncer?) at its original Strip District location for the next three weeks. The job is totally not related to the three-week suspension Pouncey will serve for his involvement in a late-game brawl against the Browns and Myles Garrett, the restaurant chain said.
“The job of protecting [Mason Rudolph], I mean… the Strip District Primanti Bros. is bigger than any game,” said Toni Haggerty, the Strip District Primanti’s manager, in a press release. “We take it seriously and will only hire the best.”
Pouncey is down.
What’s the pay looking like ?💰 Missing a few checks next couple weeks 😂🤣🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/TTmpsJaSx8— Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) November 15, 2019
