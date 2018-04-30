Neighbor helps police catch 2 burglary suspects

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Channel 11 is finding out how a neighbor helped McKeesport police nab two burglary suspects.
A neighbor told police he saw a burglary happen on his street and took pictures of it before calling police.
Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is checking in with McKeesport police and explaining how neighbors who weren’t afraid to speak up helped officers solve the crime, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Burglary suspects caught thanks to a witness who snapped photos and SPOKE UP! McKeesport police thanking that neighbor. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/XvbjOSAF06— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) April 30, 2018
