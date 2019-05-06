CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames that spread through a house early Monday morning in Crescent Township came close to reaching a neighboring home.
When firefighters arrived after 2 a.m. to the fire on Purdy Road, a neighbor was using a garden hose to stop the flames from spreading to his home, officials said.
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is talking with fire officials about concerns over the fire spreading -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
The house where the fire broke out was abandoned. Investigators said the fire started in the basement and continued burning to the first floor.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
