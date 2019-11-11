A Etna resident said the road to his house is slowly giving way and he’s afraid emergency services won’t be able to get to him.
Frank Miller told Channel 11 problems began months ago after a paving project on nearby Kittanning Street.
"When they paved it, they directed all the water over on this side," Miller said.
Miller said that runoff has caused Snyder Street, which is the only road into his neighborhood, to collapse. He showed how it appears to have already sunk several inches.
