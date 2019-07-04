PENN HILLS, Pa. - “It’s like the Indy 500.”
Neighbors say they are frustrated nothing is being done about a deadly stretch of Saltsburg Road.
Related Headlines
Saturday morning, a 23-year-old man was killed and three others hurt on Saltsburg Road near Alcoma Drive.
Two weeks before that, a motoryclist drove over a guardrail on the busy stretch. That same week, a 66-year-old man was killed crossing Saltsburg Road.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak tells us what neighbors would like to see done and how PennDOT is reacting, tonight on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman killed, man survives after explosion levels $1.2 million home in North Carolina
- Man accused of exposing himself at pool claims ‘wardrobe malfunction'
- Facebook users report issues with pictures on site
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}