  • Neighbors frustrated that nothing is being done about deadly stretch of road in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - “It’s like the Indy 500.”

    Neighbors say they are frustrated nothing is being done about a deadly stretch of Saltsburg Road.

    Saturday morning, a 23-year-old man was killed and three others hurt on Saltsburg Road near Alcoma Drive.

    Two weeks before that, a motoryclist drove over a guardrail on the busy stretch. That same week, a 66-year-old man was killed crossing Saltsburg Road. 

