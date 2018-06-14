Neighbors are stopping by the Mt. Oliver home where a Wednesday fire claimed the life of 5-year-old Aiden Moore to share their grief.
RELATED STORY: 5-year-old boy dies in house fire
Related Headlines
Stuffed animals, cards, and flowers adorn steps of Mt Oliver home where 5 year old died in fire #wpxi pic.twitter.com/puB5MkYH1t— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) June 14, 2018
Parents who live nearby told Channel 11 how deeply Moore's death has touched them.
Renee Wallace is checking with fire officials to see if they have determined a cause of the fire, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Aliquippa Police Department removes itself from DelTondo murder investigation
- YMCA employee accused of recording teenager in locker room
- Reported 100 cats being removed from home
- VIDEO: Teen Allegedly Stole Car With Toddler In Back Seat At Gas Station
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}