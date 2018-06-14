0 5-year-old boy dies in house fire

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A 5-year-old boy died Tuesday in a house fire in Mount Oliver.

Crews were aware that a boy was on the second floor of the Anthony Street home, but they couldn't get to him in time.

The young victim was identified Thursday morning as Aiden Moore.

“I mean, he's out here playing all the time and see him up in the window. It’s just horrible,” said Jamie Prince, who lives next door. He told Channel 11 News his neighbors have only lived in the home for about a month.

“They were pretty quiet," Prince said. "They seemed like a good family household.”

Getting a closer look at the house fire on Anthony St. in Mt. Oliver. Officials say a young boy did die in the fire. Today’s humid weather made it a struggle for crews. @wpxi pic.twitter.com/PhKmRYlmEa — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 13, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We’re at the early stages of that and no possible idea of what the cause is, but we don’t see anything suspicious at this time,” Chief Matt Brown, with the Allegheny Department of Emergency Services, said.

The hot and humid weather was a factor for first responders, and a few police officers and firefighters suffered smoke inhalation and needed to be treated at the scene.

“They were met with extreme heat and smoke and forced out," Brown said.

Someone claiming to own the home on Anthony Street contacted Channel 11 News and said the fire marshal ruled the fire started in the kitchen.

