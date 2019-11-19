PITTSBURGH - Neighbors in Pittsburgh's Polish Hill neighborhood want a crosswalk repainted after it was taken away when a street was repaved.
The intersection of Herron and Melwood avenues has a pedestrian crossing sign, but the crosswalk is no longer there.
A lot of children catch buses at the intersection, according to neighbors who want the crosswalk repainted before someone gets hurt. They said cars fly up and down the main road.
People like Angela Scharf said they have been reaching out to the city for weeks.
"I just want something done," Scharf, a parent, said. "Look, the bus … you see how fast it goes. That would kill a kid just even slow. They have to do something."
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said the following when Channel 11 News asked about the issue: "This is at the top of the priority list and will be complete soon, weather depending. We have one painting contractor working hard to cover the whole city."
