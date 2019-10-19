NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A fast-moving fire destroyed a home in New Castle on Friday morning, and police are now calling it suspicious.
The flames lit the morning sky on West Madison Avenue. Neighbors told Channel 11 they heard glass shattering, looked outside and called 911.
"It was a bunch of crackling, and it just started burning up so fast. It was, like, starting on the right side, and then all of the sudden, the whole house was on fire," said Kylee Houk, a neighbor.
The owners were in the process of moving, so no one was inside the home.
Code enforcement is working to get the house torn down because of the risk to neighboring buildings.
