NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a woman in a robbery-related western Pennsylvania shooting that killed three people, including a 10-year-old girl.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz has confirmed that the Lawrence County district attorney's office and New Castle police withdrew charges against 41-year-old Jody Hammer, who was released from jail Monday afternoon.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest in this chilling murder
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa declined comment on the decision. Charges remain against 19-year-old Steven Procopio and 19-year-old Anthony Lavon Cooper Jr.
Hammer, of Pulaski Township, had been charged with criminal homicide, robbery and hindering apprehension in the Oct. 16 shooting deaths of 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey, her 31-year-old boyfriend Lawrence Cannon, and her 10-year-old daughter, Amariah Emery.
Authorities allege that another child told police that Procopio shot her sister and then fired at her as she scrambled back upstairs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh gun legislation passes final City Council vote
- Mom thwarts mall kidnapping; pulls gun on man allegedly trying to take her 5-year-old daughter
- 13-year-old buys car for his mom, trades in his Xbox
- VIDEO: At-fault driver robs man after fender bender
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}