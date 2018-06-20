WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - See & Be Seen got an inside look of the much-anticipated Thomas Town attractions still under construction at Kennywood Park.
It will be the second-largest permanent Thomas & Friends attraction in North America.
>>RELATED STORY: Kennywood Park adding Thomas & Friends rides, show and entertainment
Guests can expect to see life-size versions of Thomas’ colorful friends Percy, Gordon, James and Emily who will be stationed at the Tidmouth Sheds.
A live show will also happen several times daily.
>>PHOTOS: An inside look at Thomas Town opening at Kennywood this summer
But the star of the show, Thomas the Tank Engine, is still “on his way” from the Island of Sodor to Pittsburgh.
Director of sales and marketing Chris Solerno said he will arrive soon to lead the train that runs through the center of Thomas Town. The attraction is expected to open by the end of the summer.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo dies after double shooting
- Drug bust leads to 2 arrests after citizens voice concerns
- Two killed in Butler County crash
- VIDEO: WHO calls gaming disorder a medical condition
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}