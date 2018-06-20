  • An inside look at Thomas Town opening at Kennywood this summer

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - See & Be Seen got an inside look of the much-anticipated Thomas Town attractions still under construction at Kennywood Park.

    It will be the second-largest permanent Thomas & Friends attraction in North America.

    >>RELATED STORY: Kennywood Park adding Thomas & Friends rides, show and entertainment

    Guests can expect to see life-size versions of Thomas’ colorful friends Percy, Gordon, James and Emily who will be stationed at the Tidmouth Sheds.

    A live show will also happen several times daily.

    >>PHOTOS: An inside look at Thomas Town opening at Kennywood this summer

    But the star of the show, Thomas the Tank Engine, is still “on his way” from the Island of Sodor to Pittsburgh.

    Director of sales and marketing Chris Solerno said he will arrive soon to lead the train that runs through the center of Thomas Town. The attraction is expected to open by the end of the summer.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    An inside look at Thomas Town opening at Kennywood this summer

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (6/15-6/17)

  • Headline Goes Here

    PROJECT 412: Kennywood revealing clues to new attraction

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 people complete 50 consecutive rides on Kennywood's Thunderbolt

  • Headline Goes Here

    Anniversary of deadly microburst at Kennywood Park