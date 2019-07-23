NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Residents of the Parnassus Manor in New Kensington said they were being overrun by cockroaches. After Channel 11 started asking questions, the Westmoreland County Housing Authority said they are working with people living there to fix the problem.
A notice was stuck under peoples' doors, letting them know about a meeting Tuesday, which some there say is a positive step forward.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"I think we're going to see positive moves here," John Martinez who lives there said.
He said he's cautiously optimistic the roach problem will get fixed.
>>>>>RELATED: Roach infestation has Westmoreland Co. Housing Authority scrambling
A Housing Authority representative said although the agency found just eight apartments with roach problems, the whole building will get a top down inspection of all 98 units by maintenance and a pest control company.
There's no word on when that plan will get underway.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 person killed after shootout with police at McKnight Road shopping center
- Hundreds celebrate life of Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall at funeral service
- House demolition lends itself to spider joke, goes viral on social media
- VIDEO: Body of man missing for 10 years found behind cooler at closed supermarket
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}