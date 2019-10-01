  • New mixed-use apartment project in the works for Craig Street in Oakland

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Mike Wu remembers walking past 214 Craig Street on a regular basis as a high school student at Central Catholic on the way to catch a bus home.

    Now 36, he’s working to redevelop the property into a new mixed-use building with 23 apartments, replacing a mature commercial building his family bought four or five years ago.

    After the building has hosted such businesses as comic book shops and its most recent use for KBOX Karaoke House, Wu has been making the rounds to present his plans to replace the building with a new six-story project. The proposal calls for two floors of commercial space and a mix of one- and three-bedroom apartments on a site in the middle of an active stretch of Craig Street in close proximity to both Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh.

