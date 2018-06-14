  • New way to protect yourself from ticks

    Updated:

    There's a new way to protect yourself from ticks, the carriers of Lyme disease all over western Pennsylvania.

    A spray can keep ticks from latching onto your clothes, and you.

    "At a time where we're very concerned about Lyme disease and tick bites, this is another strategy that people can use to prevent Lyme decease," said Dr. Marc Itskowitz with Allegheny Health Network.

