Newborn gives family hope after mother dies during childbirth from rare condition

    PITTSBURGH - A baby boy who has only been in this world for a few days is bringing comfort to his family as they mourn the loss of his mother.

    April Martinez, 35, of Mount Washington, died Sunday from an amniotic fluid embolism.

    Her mother told our news partners at TribLIVE.com that doctors said it’s a rare condition in which amniotic fluid enters the mother’s bloodstream causing complications.

    Luca, Martinez's baby, arrived completely healthy via an emergency cesarean section, giving everyone hope.

    A GoFundMe account has already raised more than $31,000 to help Martinez's husband and son.

    The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc. on East Penn Ave. in Knox. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

