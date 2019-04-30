PENN HILLS, Pa. - Ahead of a board meeting Monday night, Penn Hills School District officials said reports of mass employee furloughs being on the agenda were inaccurate.
In a message posted on the district’s website, “anticipated furloughs across all employee groups” will be presented to the Board of School Directors for an official vote at a May 20 meeting.
State financial recovery officer Daniel Matsook confirmed late Monday night that 35 teachers received a letter of possible furlough on April 8, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
The furlough letters do not mean all those teachers will lose their jobs. TribLIVE reported officials said no decision on cuts have been made, and the letters were sent out when they were because the teachers’ contract requires that amount of notice.
The move comes as the district works to sort out major financial problems that have the state involved.
“Calculations, projections, and other related entries in the latest draft of the Financial Recovery Plan are currently being reviewed by technical advisors in Harrisburg who are working in conjunction with Dr. Matsook,” the message on the district’s website said. “It is anticipated that the plan will be ready for public release during our May 20, 2019 public Board Meeting.”
