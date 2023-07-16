No winner for Saturday’s $875 million Powerball jackpot

Nobody won the $875 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday night.

The Powerball jackpot was at its third highest in history, reaching $875 million.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 10 Largest Powerball jackpots ever won

The winning numbers for Saturday, July 17 were:

57-43-02-55-09. The Powerball is 18.

Two people in Colorado and Texas won a Match 5 on the drawing, each earning $1 million.

The next drawing will be on Monday, July 17, with an estimated jackpot sitting at $900 million.

You can watch the drawing LIVE on Channel 11 at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group